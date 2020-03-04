Upcoming biopic Major reunites Sobhita Dhulipala with her debut Telugu film Goodachari team

[Total: 2 Average: 5/5]

Biopics are ruling Bollywood industry nowadays and there is another exciting entry in the club. Major is based on the life of the late NSG (National Security Guards) Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who died in the line of duty, trying to save 14 hostages inside the Taj Mahal Hotel during the 26/11 attacks.

Now it’s time to bring a superman on the silver screen hence, the Sashi Kiran Tikka-directed bilingual film features Telugu actor Adivi Sesh as Sandeep Unnikrishnan and is produced by Sony Pictures India and superstar Mahesh Babu. It is being shot in Telugu and Hindi simultaneously to make it a big pan India experience.

Sashi is excited about her reunion with actress Sobhita Dhulipala. “It is exciting that we are doubling the challenges by making this film in Hindi simultaneously.”

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala adds, “Goodachari went on to become a critical and commercial success, so it is wonderful to reunite with the same team for a film as feisty as Major. Sesh and Sashi, who have become my friends, are people with immense clarity of thought and action.”

It is quite a challenging role so speaking about the challenges involved in making a film of this nature, the actress says, “It is going to be an extreme yet tender, emotional experience. The attack gave us stories of courage, loss and tension, while also leaving behind massive wounds.” And adding about her preparations, Sobhita Dhulipala reveals that her character arc is “impeccably detailed and honest.” Overall, this film is exciting all of us with the kind of subject and with the cast as well so let’s wait and watch.

By- Sameer Ahire