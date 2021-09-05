Shang Chi 3rd Day Collection: Grosses over 12.50 Cr in the 1st Weekend from India

[Total: 2 Average: 5 /5]

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new superhero film, Shang-Chi: And the Legend of the Ten Rings has registered a strong opening weekend at the Indian box office. Marvel’s solid fan following among the Indian audience is really helping it to survive this COVID situation with ease as compared to the recently released Hindi movies.

Starring Simu Liu in the title role, Shang-Chi: And the Legend of the Ten Rings was opened at a very good on Friday and did the opening business of 2.97 crores nett from approx. 1400 screens in India. The opening numbers of this Hollywood film are higher than the half-a-month back released Hindi biggie Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom (2.75 crores). Bell Bottom Day-Wise Collection Report

On the next day i.e. Saturday, Destin Daniel Cretton’s directorial witnessed limited growth in footfalls and reported the business of 3.33 crores. Then on Sunday, as expected, the film showed a good jump and managed to collect a superb amount of 4.31 crores nett including all the versions.

With this, the total collection of Shang-Chi: And the Legend of the Ten Rings after the opening weekend has become 10.61 crores nett (12.63 crores gross). Marvel’s last superhero film to hit the big screen, Spider-Man: Far From Home had minted 46.66 crores nett in the 4-day extended opening weekend in 2019 when there was no COVID.

Shang-Chi: And the Legend of the Ten Rings is expected to remain decent on weekdays as the word of mouth is good. On the other hand, the adjacent Hollywood release Fast And Furious 9 has done the business of approx. 8 crores nett in the 4-day extended weekend including 2 crores on Thursday, 1.50 crores on Friday, 1.75 crores on Saturday, and 2.75 crores on Sunday.



