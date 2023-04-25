Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan 5th Day Collection- Drops on Tuesday, Crosses 84 Cr Total

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

After a solid opening weekend, Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is heading almost steadily on weekdays despite a major drop in footfalls across the country due to normal working days. It is a positive sign that the Eid effect is over and the film is still having a fair hold on the audience.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the action entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan failed to create the desired impact on critics because of its weak storyline and received mixed reviews. But still, with the support of fans and the audience, the film is getting a good response at the box office across India.

The official Hindi remake of the Tamil film Veeram, KBKJ

opened on a fair note on pre-Eid Friday and did a business of 15.81 crores. Over the weekend, as expected, it witnessed remarkable growth and registered a 3-day of 68.17 crores nett including 25.75 crores on Saturday (Eid) and 26.61 crores on Sunday.

On Monday, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan recorded a drop of 35.67% vis-a-vis Friday and minted an amount of 10.17 crores, which is the 7th-highest Monday business in Bollywood post-pandemic. With further drop, the film collected 6.12 crores on Tuesday and registered a 5-day total of 84.46 crores nett at the domestic box office from 4500+ screens.

On weekdays, multiplexes are showing comparatively a higher decline in occupancy than single screens. As per the current trend, Salman Khan Films’ production Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is likely to collect around 93 crores nett by the end of this week in India.



